Afia Schwarzenegger has shared multiple videos of herself and her kids on vacation in Amsterdam

The media personality for days has been trying to ''pepper'' haters by flaunting her vacation and how much of a good time she is having with her family

In one of the videos, one of her twin sons did not seem too enthused about his mother's antics and tried to shy away from the camera, and it caught the attention of netizens

Media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, is known for her controversial nature and has feuded with numerous people in recent weeks.

After the drama that ensued on an episode of United Showbiz that led to a lawsuit by chairman Wontumi, the actress has since flown to Amsterdam on vacation with her kids.

Afia Schwarzenegger and kid Source: queenafiaschwarzenegger

She has flooded social media with multiple videos flaunting her kids and herself on vacation whiles throwing shade at her haters.

In one of the recent videos, Afia is seen trying to flaunt her kids and throw shade as usual, but her two boys did not seem too enthused with her antics as they wore long faces. Netizens felt the two boys just wanted to enjoy their vacation and not get involved in their mom's squabbles.

Social Media Reactions

ealizaquartey said:

That's is why I love boys they could care less about everything that is going on around them, they just want to be.

owusu_anima wrote:

But their mother won't let them be

miss_teks81 reacted:

If you have ewiase busum as a mother, how can you be happy? How many of us will confidently say they are happy with a mother like Afia? She is emotionally abusing those kids without knowing. She really needs to arrange her life over again.

UTV, Fadda Dickson Apologises To Wontumi Over Afia Schwar's Claims On McBrown's Show

In other news, the management of United Television (UTV) has written to Chairman Wontumi to render an apology to him.

The apology comes on the back of Afia Schwar's recent appearance on the station's United Showbiz which is hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

Schwar had made many allegations about Chairman Wontumi leading a number of Ghanaians to bash the station.

Source: YEN.com.gh