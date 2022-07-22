Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has been spotted having fun in an expensive Brabus G-Wagon

The vehicle had a beautiful brown leather interior with the luxurious Brabus logo on both the seats and the steering

Fans of the actress expressed joy as they saw how happy she was and reacted to the video with some heartwarming comments

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has been spotted chilling in an expensive G-Wagon and has stirred excitement amongst her fans.

Nana Ama is known to have a substantial net worth, and the video showed how wealthy the actress is.

Photo: Nana Ama McBrown Source: Instagram, iamamamcbrown, facebook, Nana Ama McBrown

Source: UGC

She owns an expensive collection of cars but decided to step out in class and drove her Brabus G-Wagon, which costs around GH₵3,000,000.

The veteran actress is indeed living lavish and enjoying her years of labour. Nana Ama owns multiple businesses and has bagged ambassadorial deals with some of the biggest brands in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In the video, Nana Ama was all smiles because it was a Friday. She did a little dance as she drove. Fans gushed over their queen and dropped some heartwarming compliments that would make Nana Ama's day. See Video Here

Beautysuitor Lomoko wrote:

Life is too SHORT so please sweely enjoy!love you roughly

Joana Ellis also said:

My empress go higher and higher, haters go jump into the ocean and die.

Mamme Konadu had some nice words for her:

Good afternoon my prayer for you is to have twins, two boys God bless you and your family long life with good health.

Abigail Mensah expressed some genuine concern:

I think u are doing well but pls why dnt u get a driver so there wud be less pressure on ur hand love u

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Hajia4real, in a new video, has given fans a glimpse of her luxurious residence and expensive lifestyle.

The singer and socialite in the video struggled to cut down some coconut that had grown in her large compound.

Mona managed to get the coconut and sipped it whiles relaxing in her plush grass garden, and fans gushed over her.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh