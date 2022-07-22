Ghanaian music veteran, Reggie Rockstone, has told a scary tale about how he almost got poisoned at a nightclub

The music icon sat in his car during a night out with his wife and told folks about the incident which happened in his hay days

Reggie advised peeps to be careful as there are evil people all over, and his story touched many folks as they shared their personal experiences

Ghanaian music legend, Reggie Rockstone, has narrated a chilling tale of how he almost got poisoned at a nightclub in Adabraka.

According to him, the incident happened in his youthful days when he used to chase Dj's to play his records.

Photo: Reggie Rockstone Source: reggierockstone71

Source: Instagram

Reggie went to the club with a couple of friends, and they bought alcoholic beverages on their night out. Reggie said he usually leaves his drink with a friend he trusts when he is in the club.

But that night, he got negligent and left his glass of Hennessey in the open at the Dj's booth and visited the washroom. On his way back, fortunately for him, someone engaged him in a conversation before he could go for his glass.

Just after the conversation, a bright light in the club was turned on, and as he reached for his drink, he realised a strange substance was in the glass. Being someone who is familiar with Henessey, he quickly realised it had been compromised by looking at the change in colour and the foreign particles in it.

Reggie expressed how grateful he was to have escaped death that night. He advised young people, especially women, to be careful when they go out as there are many people out there who would not hesitate to cause harm to others. Folks reacted to Reggie's tale and thanked him for the advice.

Social Media Reactions

maxjonah_electronics said:

We just leaving in a wicked world

neomaluv wrote:

Hmmmm we can’t trust just anyone

mabelmettle reacted:

Thanks for sharing. Hmmm

Source: YEN.com.gh