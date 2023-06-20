Yvonne Nelson says Sarkodie cheated on his wife with her

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson's memoir is a riveting piece detailing her secret affair with rapper Sarkodie

Aside from revealing their unwanted pregnancy and its termination, Yvonne Nelson added some details targeted at his marriage

In the I Am Not Yvonne Nelson book, she said that Sarkodie cheated on his wife, Tracy, with her

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson launched her new book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The famed actress spilt many secrets, including her mother's role in her troubling search for a father, the painful end of her relationship with Iyanya and her relationship with Sarkodie.

After reading the book, one detail struck a chord when Mrs Tracy Owusu Addo was inferred in the book.

A collage of Yvonne Nelson, Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess Image credit: @yvonnenelsongh @sarkodie @tracysarkcess

Source: Instagram

According to Yvonne Nelson, after the pregnancy discussions, she discovered that Sarkodie had a girlfriend at a university outside the country.

She added that the rapper had only hooked up with her because his girlfriend was not around. She wrote:

"I later discovered that he had a girlfriend who was attending university outside the country. It was in her absence that he got involved with me and things got dangerously complicated. Whatever it was, his stance was clear. And I was left to evaluate my own options."

A piece from I Am Not Yvonne Nelson Image credit: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie admits to having an encounter with Yvonne Nelson in an old video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on an old video of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie confirming a form of association with Yvonne Nelson.

The video, alleged to be nine years old, showed Sarkodie responding to his type of women during an interview.

When the rapper was asked to choose between Lydia Forson and Yvonne Nelson, he chose the latter. Sarkodie cited his reason as having already had "an encounter" with Yvonne Nelson.

Yvonne Nelson names Tonto Dikeh as the other woman in her relationship with Iyanya

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported Yvonne Nelson's account of how Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh dated Iyanya too.

According to Yvonne, she was tipped off by an insider that Tonto went to sleep over at Iyanya's house whenever she left Nigeria for Ghana.

Her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, features these revelations, detailing her love story with Nigerian singer Iyanya.

Source: YEN.com.gh