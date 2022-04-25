A photo from the wedding between Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah has popped up online

The photo was taken when the couple posed for a photo with the best man and maid of honour

The couple are children of President Akufo-Addo and CEO of GIHOC Distilleries, Maxwell Kofi Jumah respectively

A rare photo from the plush wedding between Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, daughter of President Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah, son of Maxwell Kofi Jumah has popped up.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Edwina and Kwabena were seen standing in front of what looked like a flowery backdrop as they posed for some photos.

The couple was seen standing with the maid of honour and best man as they looked the way of the official photographers of the wedding.

Judging from the resemblance, one could clearly see that Kwabena Jumah employed the services of his brother as his best man.

Dokua, on the other hand, appeared to have asked one of her friends to do her the honour of taking up the maid of honour role.

Kwabena Jumah was seen wearing an emerald green suit with a bow tie as his best man who was standing close to him wore a blue-black suit with a bowtie as well.

President Akufo-Addo's daughter was seen wearing a beautiful white gown while her maid of honour wore a blush pink dress.

The wedding of Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo and Kwabena Jumah came off successfully on April 23, 2022, at Peduase near Aburi in the Eastern region.

Edwina is one of the daughters of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Kwabena is the son of GIHOC Distilleries CEO Maxwell Kofi Jumah.

Some photos of the white wedding sighted on Instagram blogs showed Nigerian businessman and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote among guests at the wedding.

The couple's wedding was said to be under strict security arrangements before and during the event as no phones were allowed on the premises.

Guests for the wedding were reportedly asked to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to get their invitation. They were also made to agree to the strict no-photo policy.

