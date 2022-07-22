Kofi Adomah and his wife, Miracle, recently trended online after the Angel FM presenter made some confessions about their relationship online

Kofi and Miracle have released a loved-up video showing how strong they are going even in the midst of the backlash after his confession

Their latest video has stirred loads of reactions online with many people encouraging and praising them

Angel FM morning show host Kofi Adomah Nwanwani has been trending online since Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Kofi Adomah, who doubles as the CEO of KOFI TV, celebrated his birthday on the day and had his wife, Miracle Adomah, pulling a surprise on him in the studio.

Reacting to the surprise from his wife, Kofi Adomah talked about their love life and how she has been exceptionally good to him.

Kofi Adomah and his wife have been chopping love online Photo Source: Kofi Adomah, Miracle Adomah

Source: Facebook

Among many things, the broadcaster revealed that Mrs Adomh has stood by him in their 19-year-old even though he has fathered many children with other women.

The Angel FM host's confessions have stirred a lot of reactions on social media. While some praised his wife, others blasted him for taking him being irresponsible and also taking the woman's love for granted.

Amid all the backlash, Kofi Adomah and his wife have shown they are not perturbed and are still growing strong in love.

As if to tease their critics, the husband and wife have released a loved-up video on social media. The video shows Mr and Mrs Adomah showing affection to each other

Check out the video below:

Ghanaians react to Kofi Adomah and wife's video

The latest video of Kofi Adomah and his wife has garnered reactions online.

Nana Afriyie said:

"My brother you are fortunate to have her .... her type is rare and she’s the last genotype one earth now . But my advise to you is that stop taking her kindness as wickedness. It seems you haven’t seen the wrath of a virtuous woman before , I tell you, you can’t handle their payback ."

Kwame Kay Lumba said:

"The kind of woman i need right now.. A woman who will allow me go born pikins outside the marriage."

Lifehemaa Connie Boat said:

"Kofi love sweet you ooo enjoy your Miracle love her well she is a good woman ."

Patience O. Edwards said:

"God bless this Union. Let all negative tongue be shouting off!"

Efo Maka Fui said:

"Forget everybody and enjoy your lovely wife... We are all not clean but still God shows us mercy."

Kofi Adomah Nwanwani Flaunts Curvaceous Wife In Romantic Photo

Meanwhile, Kofi Adomah Nwanwani recently shared a romantic photo with his pretty wife, Miracle Adomah.

The photo released on Kofi Adomah's Facebook had his wife showing off a voluptuous figure in a tight dress.

Adomah's wife's shape in the photo has triggered some hilarious reactions, with some people wondering if he can handle her.

Source: YEN.com.gh