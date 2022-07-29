Talented Nakeeyat The Poet has celebrated clocking 10 years old with beautiful photos donning glorious ensembles

The young wordsmith turned a new age on Friday, July 29, and shared the images to mark the occasion

Entertainment and media personalities, as well as fans, have thronged the comment section of her multiple posts on Instagram to celebrate her new milestone

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Wordsmith Nakeeyat The Poet, born Nakeeyat Dramani, has celebrated attaining 10 years old with stunning photos donning gorgeous ensembles on Friday, July 29.

The winner of TV3's Talented Kids season 10 beamed in the classy outfits for the occasion.

Nakeeyat The Poet sported two different outfits for the camera as she posed in a sparkling gold dress and navy blue apparel.

Photos of Nakeeyat. Credit: nakeeyat

Source: Instagram

The young wordsmith added bracelets and a glittering tiara to her look to mark the occasion. Sharing the first image to ring out her new age, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''10 years of God’s Grace and favour. Happy birthday to me.''

In another post on her Instagram account with more than 200,000 followers, she said:

''Agoooo fie ha, it’s the birthday girl again. 10 years of God’s Grace and favour.''

Entertainment and personalities and fan have thronged her multiple posts on Instagram to celebrate her new age.

YEN.com.gh spotlighted some of the comments below:

Netizens react

Fotocopymusic said:

''Happy Birthday, Happy Birthday, Happy Birthday to you❤️.''

Iamtimakumkum commented:

''Happy birthday my love ❤️.''

Minalyntouch commented:

''Blessed happy birthday precious one.''

Ohemaawoyeje said:

''Happy birthday, princess .''

Dentaa_show commented:

''Happy birthday beautiful ❤️ God bless you.''

Phylis said:

''Happy birthday, sweetheart. Stay gracious and keep being adorable and sweet❤️.''

Andydabo.gh commented:

''Happy birthday Sis. More dance moves this year.''

Engraxiia said:

''Happy birthday, sweetheart.''

Readforgold commented:

''Happy 10th birthday, sister. God bless you with many more .''

Nakeeyat Steps Out Like Corporate Lady Looking Big And Tall

Earlier this year, YEN.com.gh reported that young poet Nakeeyat Dramani released new beautiful photos on social media stepping out like a big girl.

Nakeeyat, who won TV3's Talented Kids season 10 while just seven years old, is looking all-grown as she showed off a corporate lady look in her latest photos.

In the photos shared on her Instagram page, the now-10-year-old rocked a white turtle neck long-sleeved top. She tucked it into a pair of red trousers. She covered her top with a black jacket. Her look was completed with a pair of white shoes.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh