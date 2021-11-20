Actress Benedicta Gafah has dropped jaws after uploading a new photo on Instagram

She is seen in the photo donning what appears to be a sleeveless swimwear

As expected, the snap has gathered the comments of her fans and followers

Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah, has dropped jaws as she served it hot in what looked like a sleeveless swimsuit on Saturday, generating reactions from her fans.

The Kumawood star gave her fans a glimpse of how her weekend was going as she delivered the eye-catching frame.

Benedicta Gafah boldly displayed her body while flexing her confidence without giving a thought to her critics. After all, it's a weekend, and she has to unpack some stress.

The entertainer, who appeared in the frame holding a glass with what appeared to be wine, also flexed her unblemished skin.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: ''A lady is allowed to be sexy and fabulous.''

As expected, her fans and followers headed to the comment section of her post to gush over her sweet looks.

Social media comments

Rray_oberiko indicated:

''Finer than fresh wine.''

Ic_prync1 said:

''Ohemaa.''

Maamevee observed.

''No blemish. Flawless beauty, wow.''

Meanwhile, Benedicta Gafah recently wowed her fans and followers with a new photo of herself on her official Instagram page, which generated massive traffic.

In the new photo of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Gafah was spotted wearing a white long-sleeved shirt over faded jeans short.

The pretty actress was standing in what looked like her plush living room as she posed for the camera.

