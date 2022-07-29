Actress Tracey Boakye's bridal team showed up to support her before and during her nuptials on Wednesday and Thursday

The ladies, mostly with slender physiques, came through for the actress during her bridal shower, customary marriage, and white wedding

Videos of the bridal ladies dancing with energy as they flaunted their beauty and unblemished complexions at the ceremonies have garnered tons of reactions

Actress Tracey Boakye's bridal team came through for her at her bridal shower, gorgeous customary marriage, and white wedding on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Kumawood movie star and serial entrepreneur held a bridal shower on Wednesday, July 27, ahead of her nuptials with actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah the following day.

In exciting videos seen by YEN.com.gh online, Tracey's bridal team shows off their dance moves at the ceremonies.

The ladies flaunted their beauty and unblemished complexions in the clips on social media.

Netizens who watched the clips online took to the comments sections of the posts to gush over them.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Peeps react to cute videos

