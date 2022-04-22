Talented Kids season 10 winner Nakeeyat Dramani has shared photos on social media looking all-grown

In the photos, Nakeeyat showed off a corporate looking rocking a white top and red trousers over a pair of high-heeled shoes

The photos have stirred loads of reactions among social media users who have been impressed by her growth and style

Young poet Nakeeyat Dramani has released new beautiful photos on social media stepping out like a big girl.

Nakeeyat, who won TV3's Talented Kids season 10 while just seven years old, is looking all-grown as she showed off a corporate lady look in her latest photos.

In the photos shared on her Instagram page, the now-10-year-old rocked a white turtle neck long-sleeved top. She tucked it into a pair of red trousers. She covered her top with a black jacket. Her look was completed with a pair of white shoes.

Nakeeyat has grown into a big lady already Photo source: @nakeeyat

Source: Instagram

Standing in front of a door, Nakeeyat gave off four different poses. While she had a serious look in some, others had her smiling for the camera.

Sharing the photos, Nakeeyat's caption subtly admitted that she had grown quite quickly. She said:

"Nakeeyat of yesterday ."

Nakeeyat's growth and sense of fashion amazes her fans

After sharing the photos, Nakeeyat has got her followers in awe. While some admired her good looks and sense of fashion, others were just confused by her fast growth.

naa_aye_ley wondered about her age:

"Beautiful dear but are you sure you are 10 years because ."

andydabo.gh said:

"The young shall grow."

bohyebaisaac predicted something big for Nakeeyat:

"1st female to become president of Ghana in the near future."

fantasares said:

"Ramadan Kareem. You growing so fast❤️."

sunshine.hajia wanted everything on the girl:

"Nakee please I just want everything from you dear ...Infact from your hair to your toe ....I will wait for you to bring it."

