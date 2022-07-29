A resilient woman, Dajah Williams, has finally welcomed a bouncy baby girl after experiencing four miscarriages

In a Facebook post, the new mother disclosed that the baby arrived on Tuesday, July 26, at 10:33 pm

Williams' touching story about her turbulent journey to motherhood has garnered tons of congratulatory reactions online

After four heartbreaking miscarriages, a resilient woman named Dajah Williams has finally welcomed a bouncy baby girl who arrived on Tuesday, July 26.

Taking to Facebook to share her touching story, Williams disclosed that the baby arrived at six pounds nince ounces.

''On July 26,2022 @ 10:33pm i went through 13 hours of active labor and about 5 minutes of pushing WITHOUT an epidural and my baby girl finally made her arrival at 6 pounds 9 oz!

Photos of Dajah Williams and guests who attended her baby shower. Credit: Dajah Williams

''Say hello to my Rainbow baby, Kaeli Grace. I’m so in love with her! Four miscarriages later, and God gave me you,'' she shared with photos.

Elsewhere on her Facebook account, Williams shared photos from her baby shower, which had friends in attendance shower her with gifts.

Williams' touching story about her turbulent journey to motherhood has amassed tons of reactions from her friends and followers underneath her post.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Netizens wish her well

Cherrise Danielle commented:

''So beautiful, congratulations.''

Natherly Williams said:

''Congratulations! Welcome to the world beautiful.''

Watnise Bouquette commented:

''Congratulations. Dajah I’m happy for you! She adorable.''

Alyssia Griffin said:

''Congratulations. I’m so happy for you! She is beautiful.''

Suzie Shataz Dantinor commented:

''Congratulations. She’s beautiful.''

Mami Mera said:

''I’m so happy for you! Congrats, my love.''

Crisla Guerrier commented:

''Welcome to motherhood. Congratulations.''

Kea Brown said:

''Congratulations baby yay. Happy for you and proud of you for keeping pushing.''

Source: YEN.com.gh