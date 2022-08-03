Gifty Anti has shown off her daughter, Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, in a new Instagram post

Her daughter looks all grown up as she enjoyed her time abroad on vacation with her adorable mother

Many have admired HRH, as her mother calls her, in the new photo that her mother shared on her social media page

Ace broadcaster and media personality, Gifty Anti, has shown off her daughter, Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, and she's all grown up.

Gifty Anti and daughter. Photo Source: @oheneyere_gifty_anti

Source: Instagram

In the Instagram caption, She highlighted the struggles of motherhood and how she is coping. Even though being a mother is challenging, looks like Oheneyere Gifty Anti, as she is affectionately called, won't have it any other way.

She thanked God for giving her such a priceless gift, HRH, as she calls her. In the post, she wrote,

After hassling my life all night through dawn, she is now asleep and I can’t sleep. This life no balance . But Lord, thank you for giving me such a priceless gift and experience.

The photo shows that the memorable moment was not captured in Ghana. It looks like mother and daughter are enjoying themselves outside the shores of Ghana after Gifty Anti shared that she has been hassling her life through dawn.

In the photo, HRH wore a pair of flower print leggings, with a grey shirt which had the Nike symbol inscribed on the front. She wore a cap which was turned the other way around.

Many admire Gifty Anti's daughter, Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa

meeek1_collection said:

We love you HRH , but God loves you more we can't wait to celebrate you

destafricagrp said:

No balance at all. Missing our Sweetheart

gail.asare commented:

My beautiful princess ❤️❤️❤️

dahanalove commented:

Aww and she's growing so fast eerh

pattismenu said:

My girl's all grown up ❣️

vidadjoa commented:

Amen! She is adorable

