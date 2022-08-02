Serwaa Amihere's sister, MamiOhMyHair, marked her 30th birthday on August 2, 2022, and she did so in an elegant manner

She flooded Instagram with stunning pictures in her star-studded all-black gown which draped to the floor

Many have celebrated the budding hair stylist and business mogul as she celebrates another milestone in her life

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Serwaa Amihere's sister, MamiOhMyHair, celebrates her birthday on August 2, 2022, and she dropped some dazzling photos to mark her special day.

Serwaa Amihere's Sister, Mami Oh My Hairr. Photo Source: @mamiohmyhair

Source: Instagram

MamiOhMyHair is a beauty mogul who is the Co-founder of the hair business @oh_my_hairr with her sister, Serwaa Amihere, who doubles as a journalist.

Sharing the photos on her official Instagram page to celebrate her 30th birthday, she captioned the post,

Happy blessed birthday to me #leoseason

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She wore a custom-made all-black gown which was sewn by celebrated fashion stylist Sima Brew. It was a gorgeous gown that dropped to the floor. The birthday shoot was done at night, and she sparkled even in the darkness.

She stood at the entrance of an all-black plush Range Rover which had a cream interior.

Birthday surprise for the birthday girl

For her birthday, MamiOhMyHair flew to Las Vegas in the United States of America with her sister, Serwaa Amihere and close friend, Sandra Ankobiah.

She was surprised by her sister in a well-decorated room filled with lots of goodies on the morning of her birthday. Serwaa Amihere ushered her beautiful sister into the room with singing and dancing.

A lot of silver and pink balloons hang from the ceiling with two bouquets of roses which were placed on both sides of the bedside table. Another table had two bottles of champagne in two separate buckets with a cake in front of them with lit candles with the numbers three and zero on top of it.

Many celebrate Mami Oh My Hair on her big 30

berniciaboateng commented:

Happy birthday babe ❤️

bellascollection71 said:

Happy birthday beautiful soul God bless u

nhyira_baaa said:

My role model never disappoints ❤️Happy birthday mummy ❤️ The love here is massive

ephia_papabi commented:

Happy birthday beautiful

patrickjahye said:

Happy Blessed beautiful birthday long life and prosperity God bless your beautiful new age in good health and beautiful wealth in Jesus Name Amen

amalovelyy commented:

LORD HAVE MERCY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY ✨

Five Wedding Guest Looks Inspired By Serwaa Amihere (Photos)

With weddings happening every other weekend in this part of the country, what better source of wedding guest inspiration to prep you for the big day, than scrolling through Serwaa Amihere's social media pages.

Undoubtedly, the renowned Journalist and Media Personality always rocks every outfit she wears.

There's no doubt that if you need a surefire way of styling your outfit for any major event, Serwaa Amihere would save you the stress of looking for jaw-breaking looks.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh