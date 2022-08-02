Tracey Boakye and her adorable husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, have released a video of themselves after the wedding

The video is the first public video of the newly wedded couple after they tied the knot on Thursday, July 28, 2022

Netizens have admired the newly wedded couple as they embark on their 'forever together' journey of love

Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, and her adorable husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, have been spotted together after their wedding.

Tracey Boakye and husband Frank Ntiamoah. Photo Source: @fran_cey22 @gh_gossip_corner

Source: Instagram

The two tied the knot in a plush wedding in Kumasi on Thursday, July 28, 2022. After the wedding, a video of the newly wedded couple came out where the two were getting all cosy together in their car ride.

They were seen showing off their wedding rings and flaunting themselves as newlyweds. This time they were not twining in terms of outfits. Tracey wore an African print dress, and Frank wore a short-sleeved shirt and a pair of shorts.

The inseparable two had Akwaboah's song 'Obiaa', which features Cina Soul playing in the background. The song is a love song which means that one would love the partner and no one else, and that is what the Badu-Ntiamoahs are trying to prove.

Some netizens react to Tracey Boakye and Frank Baru Ntiamoah flaunt their wedding rings

anilove56 commented:

Go on, we the in-laws are watching lol beautiful Tracy

ewura_nhyirah said:

The most beautiful thing I've seen today

tishnkansah said:

Marriage suit u well well ankasa Tracy Boakye

fosupeprah commented:

She is glowing

annieboateng23 said:

Wat is going on here

alicearyee commented:

Give us

Source: YEN.com.gh