The former beauty queen shared several photos on her Instagram page, where is seen in two different outfits

Fans of the former wife of Dr Kweku Oteng expressed admiration for her, with many saying she is gorgeous

Former beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakoa, known in entertainment circles as Akua GMB, has turned heads with never-before-seen photos showing her beauty.

The 2011 winner of TV3's Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB) and entrepreneur delivered several photos for the gram on Friday and Saturday, highlighting her looks and sense of fashion.

In the first set of shots, Akua GMB rocked a straight red dress that was beneath her knees. She added a colourful shawl as she posed for the camera.

Photos of Akua GMB. Credit: iamakuaamoakowaa

Source: Instagram

In the post that followed after, she was photographed in a colourful long-sleeved shirt over tight shorts that firmly held her figure. Akua GMB paired her look with a designer mini bag.

Fans of the businesswoman and former wife of Dr Kweku Oteng have gushed over her looks, with many saying she is gorgeous.

YEN.com.gh spotlights some of the comments underneath her posts

Consty807 said:

''Adorable woman.''

Dicta_bright commented:

''Akua. I really admire you and everything surrounding you.. Beautiful mother of 3.''

Y.okyere20195 said:

''Woho ay3 f3 paa menua Akua.''

Aaron_agbeko_ametewee commented:

''My boss be that ohhh.''

Wadoskighana said:

''Beautiful.''

Source: YEN.com.gh