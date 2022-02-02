A former wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Sally Akua Amoakoaa, known popularly as Akua GMB, has spoken about her broken marriage

This is the first time Akua goes public about her marriage which hit the rocks in 2020 amid several allegations

She also took time to address rumours that her former husband slapped her, saying that it is not true

Akua and Kwaku Oteng had three children - two boys and a girl - from that marriage but had to walk out for reasons she failed to disclose

A former winner of TV3 Ghana’s Most Beautiful, Akua GMB, has for the first time spoken directly about her failed marriage with Dr Kwaku Oteng.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Akua GMB addressed rumours that she was abused physically by her ex-husband in an interview on Starr FM.

Asked by the interviewer if her husband indeed slapped her as many have rumoured, Akua laughed softly and responded: “It is not true”.

According to Akua, though many see her as a calm person, she is actually a strong woman, indicating that she would not sit and allow herself to be treated in that manner.

She went on to say that her ex-husband is a real gentleman to slap her, but she would not speak on the issue any longer.

Asked again why she then decided to walk out of the marriage, Akua waited for a few seconds and told the interviewer that they should forget about it.

She was not ready to disclose exactly why she left her husband, the Adonko Bitters boss.

Their marriage produced three children, a girl, and two boys.

Asked if she was single, Akua responded strongly that she was, but never searching for a man.

According to her, she is a busy person now who is focused on working to make more money, therefore, she does not have the time to entertain any man in the name of love.

Akua said she is not ready for marriage, at least “for now”. Her statement opens a window of hope for the men who would want to try their love luck with her.

Accused of infidelity

In 2020, news about Akua’s failed marriage was trended massively.

This was because of the wild allegation controversial actress and media person, Afia Schwar, leveled against her.

According to Afia Schwar, Akua was caught sleeping with other men behind her husband, thus, he decided to leave her.

Afia said, for instance, that Akua’s daughter did not belong to Dr. Kwaku Oteng, but rather, one man called Trig.

Tracey Boakye snatching Kwaku Oteng

There were reports that Akua's former best friend, Tracey Boakye, snatched Kwaku Oteng from him, one reason for their divorce.

This report seem to have been validated by Ayisha Modi, who revealed in a social media fight with Afia Schwar that Tracey Boakye's daughter belonged to Kwaku Oteng.

According to Ayisha Modi, Afia Schwar confided in her that Tracey was dating Kwaku Oteng when he was still with Akua.

No wonder Akua GMB warned of staying away from devilish friends in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh.

