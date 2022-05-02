Akua GMB, businesswoman, and Dr. Kwaku Oteng's former wife, has shared a video of her mother

It is her mother's 71st birthday and Akua, for the first time, shared the video for the world to see the woman who gave birth to her

Many of her fans have admired the video and left beautiful comments for Akua and the young-looking mother

Some fans who commented on the video say Akua looks so much like her mother as if they were twins

Ghanaian businesswoman and former TV3 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner, Sally Akua Amoakoa, popularly known as Akua GMB, has flaunted her mother for the first time.

Akua’s mother looks young with her makeup on, and many people have observed that Akua looks like her.

She shared the video to her Instagram page as sighted by YEN.com.gh, playing with her mother on her 71st birthday.

A collage of Akua GMB and mother. Photo credit: @iamakuaamoakoaa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the caption, Akua thanked her mother for being a selfless woman and for all the things she has done for her.

She also pronounced blessings upon her mother, and said many good things were in store for her.

Fans pleased to see Akua’s mother

Many people are excited to see Akua’s young-looking mother, and they have left beautiful comments for her.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

ibrahim.rukaya.5203: “Akua you resemble your mom.Mummy may you live long to get 199years.”

menorah_kente: “U are mums carbon paper oooo.”

mirabelasamoah: “Happy birthday mummy, God continue to protect u for us all."

reginatwum2013gmail.com_: “Happy birthday mummy.”

brimmnews: “mama GOD BLESS U.. LONG LIFE.”

ghanafuo_ho_nsem2: “Happy birthday mummy. God bless you.”

ohemaaamoakowaa: “Awwww so lovely, no wonder you gave birth to a Queen.”

deedede79: “Longest life.”

mamagaafeafa: “Happy birthday grandma, thanks for giving us such a strong woman.”

tuffourcharity: “Woow happy birthday mummy.”

kosuaa: “Many more blessings mum.”

ophelgyawu: “Awww mummy looks beautiful..Happy Birthday mum.Ling life and good health is your portion..We love you both.”

ids_teddy: “Wish you a very glorious and a very bright life ahead, may your life be full of massive success and may joys brighten the ways of your life with love and care, a day full of love a very happy birthday. Mommy.”

ernes_tylina1: “Mommy is beautiful Happy birthday to her.”

iamagyekumwaafordjour: ”Happy birthday mummy. More grace.”

annie_the_gem: “God bless u mum.”

rebekita_enterprise: “Mummy may you live long to enjoy the rest of your life.”

Akua GMB reveals she is done with marriage

Meanwhile, Akua GMB was in the news recently when she revealed that she was done with marriage for good.

She was married to Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Kwaku Oteng, but the marriage failed after eight years, with two boys, and a girl.

She disclosed in a recent interview that she was single, but never searching for a man.

According to her, she is a busy person now who is focused on working to make more money, therefore, she does not have the time to entertain any man in the name of love.

Source: YEN.com.gh