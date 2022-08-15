Ghanaian skincare mogul and African goddess, Hamamat, is expecting, and she is not hiding it this time around

She has flaunted her baby bump and admirable glowing black skin in a series of photos where she looked more stunning than ever

Many of her celebrity friends, as well as admirers, have wished her well on this beautiful journey as they adore her glowing skin and infectious smile

Ghanaian skincare mogul, Hamamat, is one of the few celebrities who flaunt their glowing melanin skin on the gram.

She's a proud Northerner from Bolgatanga in the Upper East region of Ghana, who doesn't hide portraying her culture, and its diversity on her officially verified Instagram page.

It has been a few months since she revealed her baby bump to the world, and she has not stopped gracing people's screens on Instagram with her ever-gorgeous melanin skin.

1. Glowing in yellow

She was stunned in a yellow-themed pregnancy photoshoot. In the photo, she was surrounded by sunflower leaves as well as huge green leaves. it was a village setting where two mud houses connected with a wall could be spotted in the photo.

2. She and her adorable daughters

In this photo, she has her adorable daughters shared a memorable moment together as they embraced her baby bump. They all rocked their natural afro kinky hair as they smiled and posed for the camera.

3. Minister of enjoyment

Hamamat is a true definition of not letting being pregnant hold her back from enjoying life. She dazzled in an all-yellow outfit as she sipped on her glass of fruit juice.

She sat on the edge of the pool as she enjoyed the serene environment.

4. Healthy living African queen

Living a healthy lifestyle is key when pregnant, and Hamamat is not shy to show that to her fervent followers.

She sat in front of a heap of oranges as she peeled some and enjoyed herself nourishing herself and her baby with some rich Vitamin C fruit.

5. Dazzles in red

She rocked a red dress as she flaunted her huge baby bump by holding onto the bottom of her belly.

This was the look she wore to the 30th birthday celebration of her close friend, Hajia 4Reall.

6. Ultimate traditional woman

Hamamat is proud of where she comes from, and she always shows that to the world.

She wrapped herself in a purple batik traditional cloth while carrying a huge pot over her head and holding a smaller one.

Hamamat leaves many stunned with gorgeous pregnancy photos

mily_k_mbi:

My heart melted like that butter on your beautiful chocolate skin. You are #skingoals #hairgoals. Keep glowing.❤️

iamamamcbrown:

Blessings #BRIMM

korraobidi:

Beyond beautiful

isisvalverde:

Soooooo perfect! OOOH MY GOD ❤️❤️❤️❤️

realnomalanga:

Congratulations my Queen

brandpromotionghana:

First time seeing a Pregnant Barbie Doll

whiskey.gt:

Wishing you a safe delivery, god bless you

whiskey.gt:

