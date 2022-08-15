Nana Ama McBrown Mensah turns 45 on August 15, 2022, and she sure did celebrate it in an elegant and grand style, with every outfit making a statement

She has so far posted 4 stunning outfits from her birthday shoot, and they are a breath of fresh air to the eyes

Berla Mundi, Tima KumKum, Gloria Sarfo and many other fervent followers of the Empress celebrate her on her special day

Kumawood actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, celebrates her birthday on August 15, 2022, and her birthday photos are nothing but spectacular.

The ever-gorgeous host of the hit entertainment show, United Showbiz on UTV, is celebrating her birthday with class and elegant style. As the clock struck midnight, she shared a stacked post marking her entry into her new age. This showed how excited she was as she turns 45.

Captioning one of the posts on her Instagram page, she wrote,

At This Age, I can Only Trust You, God, 45 is A Good Feeling

She was dressed officially wearing a multi-coloured suit over her all-white outfit in the first stacked post she shared.

She had a lace frontal wig on that was tied in a bun to the back, with two curl strands left on the side to create a stylish look.

The second look she posted gave off the 90s, old-school vibes. She had on a brown wig that had two rolls on each side. She wore a long sleeve high-neck top with a mini skirt.

Her makeup was flawless, with her big dangling earrings making her facial features stand out. She wore an open-toe pair of heels which had a huge accessory on the top to create a statement.

The third outfit of the Empress was star-studded. She wore a red dress that has white sparkling pieces at the cleavage region and at the right side of the dress.

The jewellery pieces in her hair highlighted her entire look. It added some spark to her fit. She wrapped a red scarf around her arms to add some flavour to her look.

The next look was art, fashion, and style, all mixed together to create a masterpiece outfit for the Empress.

It was a black costume that had peplum ends on the sides of the skirt. The peplum had three huge bitterly prints embroidered onto it, with a few smaller ones added to create a pattern.

She wore a multicoloured wig that had pink, purple, blue and yellow colours blended together to create a magnificent work of art. The dress was a corset dress that accentuated her figure without hiding them under the peplum ends.

Berla Mundi, Tima KumKum, Gloria Sarfo and many others celebrate Nana Ama McBrown as she turns 45

roygeneralmadcap:

✌ more Life and Blessings

cilla.bae:

HER EXCELLENCY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

iamtimakumkum:

A queen and more , happy birthday My Empress grow in Grace , I love you ❤️

gloriaosarfo:

Happy blessed birthday to you RB More blessings forever❤❤

sellygalley:

You look stunninggggggggggg ! Happy birthday Her Excellency. You remain phenomenal ❤️

abenaghanaofficial:

Happy Blessed Birthday Queen ⭐Bless you

ohemaaafiakobiprempeh:

Happy Birthday My Beauitful Siano Girl in Accra ❤️❤️❤️

nsafoahemaa:

Glorious Happy Birthday Queen! Stay Favoured! ❤️❤️❤️ #HerExcellency

berlamundi:

This stunning and successful only shows how God’s grace has been abundant in your life. May He continue to shower you with more Grace and Favour. Stay blessed . Happy birthday Nana Ama ❤️❤️❤️

djswitchghana:

Long life Empress

