Veteran broadcaster Captain Smart turned 46 yesterday and he celebrated his birthday in an old-school fashion way

To mark his birthday, friends of the Onua FM presenter 'ponded' him with gallons of water and heaps of sand whilst wishing him

Fans and well-wishers shared mixed reactions to his friends' actions on Captain Smart's special day

Media Personality Captain Smart turned 46 yesterday and his friends celebrated his birthday in an old-fashioned way.

Similar to high school days when one is ponded with either powder, water or even sand by friends, the same was done in Captain Smart's case.

Captain Smart was 'ponded' on his birthday

Source: Instagram

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Onua TV Journalist was whipped and beaten with handfuls of sand and showered with water from a water hose by his friends. While that was ongoing, others pulled out their phones to record and others also sang the Happy Birthday Song.

While some were worried for Captain Smart, others shared laughing emojis in the midst of sharing their birthday wishes.

A fan, @yeboah_1099 commented under the post:

Ooh captain ‍✈️ turns to water captain HBD long life with more grace

One @oforiwaa.oforiwaa commented:

Aaaw why are you doing this to him he is my man happy birthday to you captain❤️

@benedictaladey6 said:

Oh it ended that way ❤❤❤❤✌✌✌✌

Another follower, @freshbryte1 shared:

Captain will respond p33 on someone's birthday...3bobo baa heerrr

@everyone_likes_richie laughed and showed empathy for the Captain

aww captain

Captain Smart's move to Onua FM

Meanwhile, in June Last year, the Popular Ghanaian media personality landed a new job at Onua FM, a subsidiary of the Media General group.

He is currently the co-host of the Onua FM/TV Morning Show, Onua Maakye from Monday to Friday.

Captain Smart made the announcement in a coded manner on Facebook, as seen by YEN.com.gh.

He wrote that he was moving from "From A to A and now to O Fiifi Pratt how are you?. 01/06/2021"

