Leader of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Nana Agradaa, has shown how she and her husband spent Valentine's Day

Slaying a red bra and black pair of leggings, she was spotted getting cosy with him at the poolside in a video

Ghanaians have admired how much she is in love with her husband as she showed him off on the day of love

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Repented Ghanaian spiritualist Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, was spotted getting cosy with her husband on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2023.

Agradaa gets cosy with her husband in a video. Photo Source: @evang_mama_pat

Source: Instagram

In one video, she was dressed in a black pair of leggings that had silver elements all over it, which she rocked with a bright red strapped bra.

She hinted to her fans that she was heading to the poolside with her husband to enjoy some cosy time together on the day of love.

She whined and shook her backside to make single people jealous of her love life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In another video, she and her husband were seated on outdoor chaise lounges as they sipped on their drinks, smiled as they sang along and danced to songs that were being at the venue.

On the day of love, Nana Agradaa flaunted her husband on social media as a significant part of the video showed her handsome lover.

Ghanaians comment on the love life of Nana Agradaa

pamcity_collectionz stated:

The unbreakable woman, I admire your can-do spirit k3k3

chary_blossom_ said:

The background song tho

kofiboakye31 remarked:

Happy Valentine's Day to you and your handsome husband ❤️

enyonamphilly stated:

Tomorrow bloggers go feed themselves with it

niidistinction said:

Mama Pat Content Nyame

akosu_aohemeng commented:

Mama Pat in Love

Nana Agradaa shows off expensive cars in a video

Nana Agradaa has shown that she is one of the wealthy women in Ghana as she flaunted five luxury cars parked on her compound in a video.

Dressed in all-white, she was captured singing and dancing to 'Araba Lawson', a song by Czar which features Ofori Amponsah.

Ghanaians have admired her lavish lifestyle as they laugh at how she sang the circular song in the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh