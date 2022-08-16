Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale visited the U.S for Summerstage's Crotona Park Festival, and his performance had the crowd going wild

The huge crowd cheered as they saw the Ghanaian musician and sang his songs word for word leaving netizens, who saw videos from the event impressed

Shatta Wale was equally as excited as the crowd as he passionately danced and sang with loads of energy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shattawale visited the United States over the weekend for Summerstage's Crotona Park Festival, which took place in New York.

The people of New York were excited to see the Ghanaian superstar as they cheered and got excited when he made his way to the stage.

Shatta Wale In The U.S Source: shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale, as expected, did not disappoint with his performance. He gave the crowd a premium feel of his energetic trademark stagecraft.

He danced and sang excitedly, which gingered the crowd, who also sang the lyrics to his song loudly. A lady from the show who got emotional as she saw Shatta in person was almost in tears when she chanced upon the Ghanaian superstar.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The enthralling concert went well, and Shatta showed appreciation to his fans in an Instagram post as he thanked them for their love and support.

Folks React To Shatta's Performance

Ibizel Krane Korankye Hollywood wrote:

Original stage performer and and the king of African dancehall keep it up mi dad more blessings and hope daddy you do all paah paah paah paah

Major1 TV wrote:

You're truly the boss of dancehall. You've come a long way since the days of Bandana till now. Many have faded but you're very versatile in the game

ABC News Afriqué was impressed:

This is so amazing. Africa is proud to have experience you

Young Stra also reacted:

The king of Dancehall more Grace to you

In other news, Ghanaian Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam George and his wife, Vera, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in grand style.

A passionate Sam George could not hold back his joy as he sang beautifully for his wife in an enthralling performance that had folks cheering.

The excited member of parliament exhibited his sweet vocal skills as he sang Samini's ''My Own'' and stirred interesting reactions on social media.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh