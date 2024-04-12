María Arthuer, the mother of footballers Iñaki and Nicolas Williams, was all smiles when speaking to the Athletic Bilboa Club Instagram handler

She cheered on the club and congratulated them for being Spanish champions after winning the Copa del Rey

Many people showered her with praise and thanked her for making her sons play for the club and for leading them to victory

Athletic Club footballers Iñaki Williams and his younger brother Nicolas Williams' Ghanaian mother, María Arthuer, was overjoyed during the victory parade of the club after winning the Copa del Rey.

Iñaki And Nicolas' Ghanaian mum was overjoyed during the Athletic Club's victory parade

Speaking in fluent Spanish, Mrs Arthuer, in her speech, was overjoyed that the Athletic Bilbao Club was Spanish champions as she cheered them on.

The mother of the Black Stars forward Iñaki Williams and Spanish winger Nicolas Williams ended her short and sweet message by sharing a kiss.

Below is a video of Iñaki and Nicolas' Ghanaian mother giving a brief speech during the Athletic Club.

Reactions as the Williams brothers' mum speaks at Athletic Club's victory parade

Many people showered blessings on Mrs Arthuer and thanked her for giving her sons to the club and for being instrumental in the success of the club.

Below are some of the reactions to the video:

argialonsobesga said:

Congratulations on your children. Especially for Iñaki, he never wanted to leave the Athletic despite the offers!!

maldopee_ said:

This lady has given us the whimsical button that should be buttered in San Mames ------------------->

raquelini_m_a said:

Long live that piece of woman!!!! Yay for their ovaries!!!! Big up, Mary!13 h178 likesReply

fran___gs said:

Give us another son

littleprincessboutiqueinfantil said:

❤️ There's no one who doesn't love your children! Great them and Great you! Hurray to the mother who gave birth to them ❤️

"Powerful": Iñaki Williams hugged brother in tears after Copa del Rey win

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Iñaki Williams was captured hugging his brother Nico Williams while crying heavily after their club Athletic Club won the 24th Copa del Rey.

Their team won Mallorca on 4-2 penalties after a 1-1 draw in the finals of the Spanish Cup that was played on April 6, 2024, at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

Many people hailed the brothers for being an influential force in the journey of Athletic Club's win in the 24th Copa del Rey.

