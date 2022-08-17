The General Manager of Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, and his brother, Kirk ''Saahene'' Osei, are famous kids of businessman, Dr Osei Kwame Despite

The sons of the Ghanaian millionaire and businessman Kojo Jones shot into the spotlight either because of their luxury weddings or sense of fashion

Ghana's entertainment scene has witnessed the children of some media and business titans rising into the limelight and fast gaining celebrity status in the industry.

While some are known for their impressive sartorial choices, others like Kennedy Osei, the General Manager of the Despite Media Group, shot into the spotlight after their luxury weddings.

The first son of media and business colossus, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, and his younger brother, Kirk ''Saahene'' Osei, are known for showing off their flashy lifestyles on their socials, where they have amassed massive followers.

Daniel Duncan Williams aka Dee Wills, a son of Bishop Duncan-William, emerged into the spotlight due to his mental health and became more popular after he went through a series of bipolar episodes that saw him posting his steamy videos and talking about his father's riches and family matters.

The young rapper has since become a known face on social media, where he shares videos rapping or grooving to popular songs.

YEN.com.gh highlights five photos of Ghanaian kids of popular Ghanaian millionaires who have become famous.

1. Kennedy Osei:

Even though he was known in the media circles, Kennedy Osei shot into the spotlight with his white luxurious wedding.

The posh ceremony of the son of Ghanaian millionaire, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, was one of the much-talked-about weddings of 2020.

2. Saahene Osei:

Unlike Kennedy Osei, Saahene who is one of the children of Dr Osei Kwame Despite keeps an active online presence. The fashion enthusiast frequently updates his socials, particularly on Instagram with stunning photos.

3. Goddy Bediako:

The teenager is the son of Ghanaian millionaire, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar. Goddy Bediako attained his popularity from the 2020 GIS Prom night, which went viral.

The teenager garnered attention for showing off an expensive Richard Millie wristwatch he wore to the prom, an accessory he revealed costs around $300,000.

4. Dee wills:

Born Daniel Duncan-Williams, the rapper is the son of Bishop Duncan Williams, the presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry, headquartered in Accra, Ghana.

5. Kenneth Takyi Agyapong:

Ken is the first son of Ghanaian politician and business mogul, Hon Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

He is the co-founder of the popular Afrochella music festival.

6. Kojo Jones:

Kojo Jones attained popularity after his luxury wedding with Raychel Osei. He is a businessman and into real estate. Jones is the son of Reverend Gifty Lamptey, who is considered one of the top three richest women in Ghana, according to Pulse Ghana.

