Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Okyeame Kwame, Joe Mettle and Medikal are among Ghanaian musicians who have tied the knot

Their wives have been very supportive of their careers by attending events and going on tours with them

As a token of appreciation, these artists dedicate songs to their wives and feature them in the music videos

Over the years, Ghanaian musicians have never failed to show their chemistry and love for their spouses. They mostly display these through social media posts, loving messages on special occasions and special songs composed just for them.

In some instances, the Ghanaian acts take it to the next level by featuring their wives in their music videos. YEN.com.gh has compiled five times Ghanaian musicians used their wives as models in their music videos.

Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Joe Mettle are known to have featured their wives in music videos Photo source: @drlouisa_s, @agoo_magazine, @joemettle

1. Sarkodie - Can’t Let You Go

Sarkodie released Can’t Let You Go a month after his wedding to celebrate his wife, Tracy Sarkcess. A single from his 2018 Black Love album, it featured Ghanaian singer King Promise. Adding to the uniqueness of the song, Sarkodie dropped a music video with clips from his wedding ceremony and reception. There were scenes of Sarkodie dancing with his wife and playing with his daughter Titi. The video further showed the couple’s love journey with a roll of their old photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

2. Stonebwoy - Everlasting

Dr. Louisa Satekla made a cameo appearance in her husband’s music video for the first time in 2020, three years after their wedding. Along with her children Jidula and Janam, Dr. Louisa was featured in Stonebwoy’s Everlasting, a song which celebrates eternal love. The black and white video has amassed over 2 million views and was directed by Yaw Skyface.

3. Okyeame Kwame - Saucing

The rap doctor Okyeame Kwame brought out his entire family for the 2017 tune, Saucing. The song featured rap verses from his son Sir and a pre-chorus from his daughter Sante. The woman of the house, Annica Nsiah-Apau, made a quiet appearance in the music video, dressed as a queen mother in her Kente cloth. Like the royalty she is, she sat close to her husband on a throne and was seen talking to her son Sir.

4. Joe Mettle - Yesu Mo

This is not an official music video but the wedding version of Joe Mettle’s Yesu Mo. For those who did not attend the wedding, the visuals gave a glimpse of the wedding ceremony and reception, including performances from gospel musicians MOG Music, Cwesi Oteng and others. Salomey Selassie Mettle looked beautiful in the video as she danced with her husband, Joe Mettle.

5. Medikal - Odo

Ghanaian rapper Medikal never misses an opportunity to show off his wealth and wife. Before his marriage to Fella Makafui, he released Ayekoo featuring crooner King Promise to express his adoration for the actress. Months after their wedding in 2020, he teamed up with King Promise for Odo, another love song. The music video included footage from the couple’s traditional wedding. Adding to the spice in the video, Medikal and Fella Makafui were seen playing at the beach before she revealed her baby bump, confirming her pregnancy.

