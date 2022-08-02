Former president John Mahama and his wife Lordina marked their 30th wedding anniversary over the weekend

The former first Ghanaian couple hosted renewed their vows at a church before hosting a Happy Ever Lunch to celebrate the occasion

YEN.com.gh spotlights five stunning photos from the inspiring wedding anniversary of the former president and his wife

Former President John Mahama and his wife Lordina marked their 30th wedding anniversary and hosted a Happy Ever Lunch to celebrate the occasion.

The former first couple treated their children, family, members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and a few loved ones to sumptuous meals and good music on Sunday, July 31, at the Polo Club in Accra.

The former president and his wife donned marching green outfits, with Mahama sporting three-piece Agbada-kaftan. The lunch followed a thanksgiving service at a church.

Photos of Mahama and Lordina. Credit: ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

The two prominent personalities were captured dancing heartily while highlife legend Amakye Dede and singer/songwriter Wiyaala performed on Sunday.

YEN.com.gh compiled five photos highlighting some of the exciting moments at the occasion.

1. Former president Mahama and his wife Lordina renew their vows on their 30th wedding anniversary.

2. Former president Mahama and his wife Lordina celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.

3. John Mahama and Lordina glow in their wedding anniversary ensembles.

4. Former president Mahama and a fan pose for a photograph at pose at his wedding anniversary.

5. Gospel singer Piesie Esther performs in the church at the thanksgiving church service of former president Mahama and his wife.

Mahama and Lordina Inaugurate New Maternity and Children’s Ward

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former president Mahama and his wife, Lordina inaugurated and presented to the Bole Community in the Savanna Region, a 45-bed maternity and children’s ward in the Bole District Hospital.

The couple, who are celebrating their 30th marriage anniversary, built and presented the twin wards to the people of Bole and surrounding communities at a colourful ceremony on Tuesday.

In attendance was the Paramount Chief of Bole, Bole Wura Sarfo Kutuge Feso I and other chiefs, the Bole District Chief Executive, Savanna Regional Director for Health, and other high-profile personalities.

