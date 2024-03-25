Funny Face's gory accident on Sunday, March 24, 2024, has got social media users talking and sharing their opinions on the matter

The comedian, who was allegedly drunk to a stupor on the night of the accident in Kasoa, knocked down five people, leaving them injured

Funny Face has been battling with depression for the past few years as he constantly battled for a chance to see his kids

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face was involved in on Sunday, March 24, 2024, which has since become a hot topic on social media. The incident occurred in Kasoa, where the comedian, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, knocked down five individuals, leaving them injured.

Funny Face has been battling depression for a few years. His struggle has been public, with the comedian openly sharing his challenges, particularly his fight to see his children. He has attributed his mental health struggles to his ongoing dispute with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, who he claims has been preventing him from seeing his kids.

The comedian's personal life took a turn for the worse, leading him to a psych ward. Despite these challenges, Funny Face has been making attempts to piece his life back together, only for this unfortunate accident to occur.

Netizens have since taken to various social media to share their opinions on the matter. Many have expressed their sympathy for the comedian, acknowledging his ongoing battle with depression. However, others have criticised him for his alleged reckless behaviour on the night of the accident.

Funny Face's accident sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nii_arhamani_amartey said:

He’s drained , he will charged with murder , or even man slaughter he might be in jail for a longtime

mislynkreations wrote:

God is still with him! Even through the valley of the shadow of death, I pray the reason for the season (Easter) God comes through for him

cutesy_akuah reacted:

Stop the fear women clout… He was obviously drunk and driving… Did the woman tell him to drink?

DKB gives update on Funny Face

In a related story, Funny Face was involved in a gory accident on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Kasoa, knocking down a woman, two kids and two others.

Concerned DKB, who rushed to the scene deep in the night, gave an update on the situation, stating that no one died, contrary to what has been circulating.

When the incident happened, some eyewitnesses alleged that one of the kids involved in the accident had died, but per DKB's account, this was not the case.

