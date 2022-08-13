Kennedy Osei, the General Manager of the Despite Media Group, and some workers of the establishment attended the funeral of one of its employees

The late Richard Andoh Bissue, who was a Sound Engineer at United Television (UTV), was laid to rest on Saturday, August 13

The Group's Managing Director, Fadda Dickson, was also present at the burial service to mourn the late UTV employee

The General Manager of the Despite Media Group, Kennedy Osei, and some employees of the media conglomerate have mourned the late UTV worker, Richard Andoh Bissue.

The late Bissue was interred following a pre-burial service, which saw family members and loved ones file past his remains on Saturday, August 13.

The Group's Managing Director, Fadda Dickson, and other employees were present at the funeral to commiserate with the family of the late UTV worker.

Photos of Kennedy Osei, Fadda Dickson, and other staff at the funeral of a late UTV worker. Credit: Cila Adjoa Duffuor

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by Cila Adjoa Duffuor, a lady is seen in tears at the burial of her late colleague.

The video has stirred emotional reactions after it emerged on social media. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react to video

Nanayaa Degraft Mensah said:

''Omg! Richard was such a fun guy to hang out with! I never knew he died. My Condolences.''

Immaculate Bugremah Kolog commented:

''May he rest in peace.''

Nana Hemaa commented:

''So, I can not chat with you and make fun of you anymore hmm this world.''

Efia Manu Priscilla said:

''Rest in peace.''

Yaa Afra said:

''Mmmmmm Bra Baby is indeed gone. Digital paaa.''

