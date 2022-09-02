Global site navigation

Kanye West: 5 Cool Cars in Celeb's Multimillion-Dollar Garage, Maybach, Lamborghini Included
by  Nathaniel Crabbe Aba Afful

Kanye West is an incredible artist and one of the world's most famous people. In addition, he has a successful career as a music producer, musician, and fashion designer. That success has generated a lot of money for the Chicago-born celebrity, worth $2 billion.

Kanye West
Musician and fashion designer Kanye West has an impressive car collection. Image: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty
Source: UGC

Perhaps one thing many people don't know about West is that he loves cool cars and has a large collection of luxury whips.

We take a look at the best five cars we think the Golddigger singer owns:

1. Maybach 57S

Maybach 57
The Maybach 57 is a luxury German sedan with many features to offer its passengers lots of comfort. Image: Netcarshow
Source: UGC

According to Maybach, the luxury 57 sedan is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine with over 450kW and 1000Nm. In addition, it has super comfy leather seats with heating and cooling.

2. Lamborghini Gallardo

Lamborghini Gallardo
The Lamborghini Gallardo is available in this eye-searing yellow hue. Image: Netcarshow
Source: UGC

According to Lamborghini, the Gallardo is one of the old-school supercars powered by a naturally-aspirated engine. As a result, it has an awesome exhaust note and a top speed of over 300km/h.

3. Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini Aventador
Superstar Kanye West has a penchant for Italian sportscars. Image: Netcarshow
Source: UGC

According to Lamborghini, the Aventador is the flagship Italian supercar powered by a V12 engine. It is made from carbon fibre to keep weight and sends power to all four wheels. It even has a configurable driving mode, including Race and Corsa.

4. Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini builds not only supercars but also an SUV called the Urus. Image: Netcarshow
Source: UGC

According to Motorious.com, the 45-year-old loves Lambos, which extends to the Italian carmaker's best-selling model: the Urus.

The SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre turbocharged engine and is fitted with a four-wheel-drive system.

5. Aston Martin DBS

Aston Martin DBS
A British supercar like an Aston Martin DBS has buckets of swag. Image: Netcarshow
Source: UGC

According to Motorious.com, West has only been spotted in his British Aston Martin DBS. The DBS is powered by a V12 engine and is fitted with a manual gearbox. It's widely regarded as one of the best Aston Martin models to drive with good, strong dynamics.

