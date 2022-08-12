The founder of All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, is known for flaunting his magnificent mansion and luxury cars

One of his whips includes a Lamborghini Aventador, which reportedly costs $393,695, equivalent to GH¢3,533,412.62

YEN.com.gh highlights photos of the Ghanaian politician's expensive cars that show he is a millionaire

The founder of All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has established a reputation as a politician who takes pride in showing off his wealth, including his house and cars.

The politician, who doubles as an entrepreneur, owns several luxury whips and a magnificent mansion with several rooms and a deluxe interior and exterior.

Ayariga's multimillion-dollar residence consists of 10 bedrooms, two penthouses, a cinema room, and four plush kitchens.

Photos of Hassan Ayariga and the politician's expensive cars. Credit: @ghanaafricanews/Pulse Ghana/ghbase.com

Source: UGC

The mansion also has two balconies, a barbershop, a saloon, and a walkway that joins the bedrooms to the penthouses.

Aside from being famous as a political figure and businessman, Hassan Ayariga is also known for showing off his deluxe cars. One of his whips includes a Lamborghini Aventador, which reportedly costs $393,695, equivalent to GH¢3,533,412.62

See the photos of the 2012 presidential aspirant's luxury whips below:

Inside Look at Hassan Ayariga's Multi-million Palatial Mansion

Still on the politician, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of the All People’s Congress (APC) is one of the richest men in Ghana though his net worth is not public.

The Ghanaian politician owns one of the most expensive mansions and supreme whips in the country.

The stunning interior and exterior of Ayariga's luxury mansion have been showcased in a clip.

