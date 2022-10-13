The year 2022 could be described as a tough one for Ghanaians as the country deals with tough economic challenges

Notwithstanding the economic woes, some celebrities have made good money to splash on posh vehicles

Stonebwoy, Hajia4Real, Hajia Bintu, Akrobeto, and others have acquired different luxury cars over the course of the year

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the year 2022, Ghanaians have been faced with harsh economic conditions with the nation's currency, The Cedi, plummeting against the US Dollar and other major currencies.

While the fall in the Cedi has affected the purchasing powers of many ordinary Ghanaians, it seems some of our celebrities still have more than enough to spend.

Some of these celebrities including Stonebwoy, Hajia4Real, Hajia Bintu, and others have got money to spend and they have been splashing on posh cars.

Hajia4Real, Akrobeto, Strongman, and Hajia Bintu are among the celebs who bought cars in 2022 Photo source: @hajia4reall, @akrobeto, @strongmanburner, @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh takes a looks at the favourite Ghanaian stars who have copped posh cars within the year.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Stonebwoy buys Bentley

Ghanaian Dancehall music artiste Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, recently got himself a brand new Bentley.

Stonebwoy showed off the black-coloured car in a video on social media while revealing that he got it as a reward for himself.

2. Hajia Bintu's gets Jaguar after trip to Nigeria

Ghanaian TikTok star and social media influencer Hajia Bintu bought a brand new car, a Jaguar, a few months ago.

A video of Hajia Bintu's car popped up showing her friends congratulating and praising her endowments.

Hajia Bintu's new car which came after she made a trip to Nigeria stirred loads of reactions from social media users.

3. Akrobeto receives Venza from Despitee

Celebrated actor and comedian Akrobeto, known in private life as Akwasi Boadi, was recently gifted a brand new Toyota Venza, a 2022 model.

A video surfaced online showing Akrobeto visiting a fuel station with the car. He indicated that his employer at Despite Media, Osei Kwame Despite bought it for him.

4. Hajia4Real flaunts G-Wagon and Bentley

The year 2022 seems to have gone well with singer and socialite Hajia4Real, known in private life as Mona Montrage Faiz. She has acquired some expensive cars within the year.

Hajia4Real got herself a brand new G-Wagon which was blue in colour with a customised licence plate.

See Hajia4Real's G-Wagon in the video below:

Earlier, Hajia4Real had also shown off some posh cars inside her plush Trassaco mansion. The cars included a new Bentley.

See the Bentley and other cars below:

5. Strongman buys a Honda Civic

Talented rapper Strongman Burner added a brand new Honda car to his collection of vehicles sometime in April.

Strongman announced the acquisition of the white-coloured car by sharing some photos on Instagram.

Posting the photos, the rapper motivated his followers with the story of how he has grown from nothing to owning cars.

See Strongman's car below:

6. Medikal gifted a BMW by Shatta Wale

Rapper Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, is the owner of a brand-new BMW.

The car was gifted to Medikal by Shatta Wale who visited the rapper at his home on Saturday.

Videos of Shatta Wale's visit to Medikal and his family trended on social media, and the gift had peeps talking

7. Angel TV presenter Afia Pinamang Gets New Lexus SUV

Angel's TV multiple award-winning presenter, Maame-Afia Pinamang, recently the latest Lexus owner in town.

Her new black car was registered with a customised licence number and nicely decorated with balloons and ribbons.

The Ghanaian TV personality and brand ambassador shared a video of her new car, thanking God for her surprise.

See the car below:

Nana Ama McBrown Chills In Expensive Brabus G-Wagon

Meanwhile, actress Nana Ama McBrown was recently spotted having fun in an expensive Brabus G-Wagon.

The vehicle had a beautiful brown leather interior with the luxurious Brabus logo on both the seats and the steering.

Fans of the actress expressed joy as they saw how happy she was and reacted to the video with some heartwarming comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh