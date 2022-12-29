Some rich Ghanaian men caused a massive stir on social media after they parked a fleet of supercars at a car park in Accra

The cars consisted of some of the most expensive sports cars money could buy as there were Ferraris and Porsches among them

The video set tongues wagging on social media as folks wondered if the place was indeed Ghana

A video showing a fleet of luxury cars sitting pretty in the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City car park in Accra has caused a massive stir on social media.

Rich Ghanaian Men Park Expensive Luxury Cars

The sports cars which were believed to be owned by some Ghanaian men, set tongues wagging on social media as many peeps wondered what their owners did for a living. Others doubted that it was Ghana as they had never seen so many supercars in Accra before.

The fleet consisted of some of the most expensive vehicles money could buy. One of the notable vehicles in the fleet was a Ferrari 458 Spider, a luxury ride with a starting price of around $248,077- 299,000 according to reliable online sources such as classic.com and carbuzz.com.

The Ferrari was not the only eye-catching ride that was parked. There was a Porsche 911, Rolls Royce Phantom and G Wagons parked as well. Some of the owners sat in their rides while others just hung around.

Luxury Cars Get Ghanaians Talking

D80 said:

ghana's economy is growing fr fr

J Williams commented:

The luxury is nice but don’t let that distract people from the fact we need to do better. Dada b and abrokyirefo enjoy the rest dey suffer Ghana for u

Real Roll said:

Kids of government officials

️‍solisyon45 also wrote:

So what happens when it grows so much to the point where it becomes like the usa & cad? Cuz majority of us cannot afford anything here.

Ghanaian Men Shut Down Streets Of Accra With Rolls-Royce, Ferraris and Other Luxury Cars

In a similar story, some men in Ghana shut down the streets of Accra and caused a scene as they drove around in their expensive luxury cars.

The wealthy friends rode around in a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Ferraris, Lamborghini and Range Rover.

The grand convoy had people staring, and some young street boys chased the cars around, trying to get some change from the rich men.

