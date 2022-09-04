Bridget Otoo has shared a moving story about how a young lady came to her rescue in traffic

The TV personality said she badly needed water but had cash on her but the lady, a bottled water vendor, gave her the water without demanding money

She has vowed to support the lady, whom she said is a Senior High School (SHS) dropout

TV news personality, Bridget Otoo, has taken to her Facebook page to share a powerful story about how a young SHS dropout who was vending water saved her from fainting.

Bridget took to her Facebook page on Saturday, August 3, 2022, with the moving story about how the young girl, Portia, gave her a bottle of water she desperately needed even though she had no cash.

Her account went as follows:

"I fell sick while driving home a few days ago and needed water, I had no physical cash on me except momo. I was also embarrassed to ask those in traffic, I mean who would take momo for just 2 cedis water? I began to dehydrate more, I had passed at least 4 bottle water sellers on the Kpone stretch, then I saw this young lady, I whispered that I wanted water and can only pay via momo. She declined the momo and gave me the water when she saw the state I was in.

“I drank the water, washed my face and rested a bit. She didn’t want me to pay, I insisted on taking her number to thank her later… I drove off thanking God and thinking how this girl saved me in ways she would never know. I called her next morning to thank her and went ahead to send her momo to show just how grateful I am.”

Bridget explained that Portia called back after she sent her the momo, shocked and happy.

“We had a long conversation and I discovered she’s an SHS drop out. She’s agreed to meet me to talk and I honestly can’t wait to see where this goes, I hope I can also make an impact in her life. The people with the least can be so kind. I’m grateful to Portia,” Bridget Otoo disclosed.

Bridget Otoo’s story triggers reaction

Over 800 people trooped into the comments section of her post on Facebook with varied reactions. Below are a few sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Afia Kwansima Arthur

“I recall Lydia Forson or so sharing a similar story sometime ago. It's refreshing to read yours too. God bless you and the seller too.” PO

KA Poka

Goosebumps all over me indeed people with little are the most kindest ❤️

Kwame Ampako

Bridget Otoo “the people with the least can be so kind “ that’s a stunning emotional truth. You will go far. More grace to you.

Hearty Sophie

It was destined that you meet her and make an impact in hers too. God bless you.

Asiako Emmanuel

God is going to use you to change the destiny of Portia, her household or better still her family, God will grant you the grace to impact this life.

