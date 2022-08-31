Kind Nigerians on social media have raised funds and rented an apartment for a homeless mum who used to sleep in the church with her kids

She was also given the sum of N50,000 (GH¢1,196.45) for upkeep even as some other persons are asking for ways they can still bless the woman

A TikTok video shows the moment the apartment was handed over to her, and her reaction was so emotional

A widow who used the church as a home has received the shock of her life after Nigerians rallied around her and gifted her an apartment.

The widow, who is a mother of three, could not believe her eyes when she was led to the new apartment.

The widow's emotional reaction got many people shedding tears online. Photo credit: TikTok/@jojooflele.

She broke down in tears

In a touching video shared on TikTok by @jojooflele, the mum was so happy that she fell and rolled on the floor in an expression of acute happiness.

@jojooflele explained in the video that the money for the apartment was raised after she shared the woman's pitiable story online.

She equally handed her the sum of N50,000 (GH¢1,196.45), which was also raised online for the upkeep of her children. The woman was speechless and overjoyed as she shed tears in the video.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@beauty mara commented:

"God continue to bless and protect you. Promotion upon promotion. Good health Amen."

@da_Shinge said:

"Just look how happy she is God bless you for helping her."

@Ella Benz840 reacted:

"I even shed tears with her. Chai! God will bless anyone that helped this woman."

@Erica Ifeoma said:

"Is she in Abuja? I would have love to give her my kids clothes that they outgrown, the clothes and shoes are neat. I’m a single mom I understand."

@Kim Pineapple said:

"I’m sobbing right now."

