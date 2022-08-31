"I'm Crying Right Now": Tears Flow As Widow Gets Shocked With Gift of Rented Apartment, Over GH¢1K in Video
- Kind Nigerians on social media have raised funds and rented an apartment for a homeless mum who used to sleep in the church with her kids
- She was also given the sum of N50,000 (GH¢1,196.45) for upkeep even as some other persons are asking for ways they can still bless the woman
- A TikTok video shows the moment the apartment was handed over to her, and her reaction was so emotional
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
A widow who used the church as a home has received the shock of her life after Nigerians rallied around her and gifted her an apartment.
The widow, who is a mother of three, could not believe her eyes when she was led to the new apartment.
She broke down in tears
In a touching video shared on TikTok by @jojooflele, the mum was so happy that she fell and rolled on the floor in an expression of acute happiness.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
@jojooflele explained in the video that the money for the apartment was raised after she shared the woman's pitiable story online.
She equally handed her the sum of N50,000 (GH¢1,196.45), which was also raised online for the upkeep of her children. The woman was speechless and overjoyed as she shed tears in the video.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react
@beauty mara commented:
"God continue to bless and protect you. Promotion upon promotion. Good health Amen."
@da_Shinge said:
"Just look how happy she is God bless you for helping her."
@Ella Benz840 reacted:
"I even shed tears with her. Chai! God will bless anyone that helped this woman."
@Erica Ifeoma said:
"Is she in Abuja? I would have love to give her my kids clothes that they outgrown, the clothes and shoes are neat. I’m a single mom I understand."
"E don shele": Woman behind 'bunch of women' soundtrack launches business, shows off her fine store in video
@Kim Pineapple said:
"I’m sobbing right now."
Poor Man Captured Sleeping on the Street in Dirty Clothes Gets Massive Transformation
In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that an adorable video of a financially disadvantaged man in shabby clothes receiving a heartwarming transformation with the help of a kind-hearted man has won hearts.
The clip starts with a Good Samaritan walking to the man who was lying and facing upwards beside a metal sign pole on a pathway between two lanes.
The benevolent man prompted and offered the man plastic bottled water to drink.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng