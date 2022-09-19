Tracey Boakye has shown off her expensive phone collection in a new video that popped up on social media

The video showcased multiple expensive mobile devices, including the latest iPhone 14, which got released recently

The video spread across social media, with many folks having interesting things to say about the show of wealth she displayed

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, is arguably one of the wealthiest actresses in the country, and she does not hesitate to show off her wealth whenever the chance arises.

In a video the actress shared on her Instagram page, she showed her high taste for the finest of gadgets as she showed off her eye-catching mobile phone collection.

Tracey had some of the most expensive phones money could buy on display in the video. She had some of the best Samsung and Apple devices. She added two new iPhone 14 pro max devices to her already-loaded collection of phones.

The collection included two iPhone 13 Pro Max, two Galaxy Folds and two iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 pro max costs approximately GH₵ 11,077.32, while the 13 Pro Max has a starting price of around GH₵ 10,000.

Her Galaxy Fold also had a base price of GH₵12,000. The total collection was worth over GH₵60,000, a staggering amount for just phones.

Ghanaians React To Tracey's Collection

tracy_boakye_girl was impressed:

Wowww she's theirmadam forever be theirmadam pressureshe brags differentlymy queen tap to ur blessing la

desneakertherapist_ also said:

Mama please I'm coming for the old babes wai ..

regina.adu.3998 also reacted:

God bless you mummy. I pray you give out the old ones.

quophie_gh_ wrote:

Chop life .. … be muted to the noise

