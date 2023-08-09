Bubbly media personality Adu Safowah has landed under the scrutiny of Ghanaians after her appearance at the event

The entertainment show host glowed in a loose yellow mid-thigh dress that was cinched at the waist

Her outfit was complemented by her long hair with a middle part grazing the top of her full chest

CEO of Aketesia Group of companies, Regina Adu Safowah, swept into the halls at the British Council for GJA's first-anniversary forum looking quite different.

The media personality appeared heavier, with her entire face glowing lovely whenever she smiled.

Many also noticed her slightly rounded belly berated the belt holding the coverup of her dress.

In the video Ghanaian blogger Gh Hyper uploaded, Adu Safowah stayed in front of the camera, looking expectant with her vulturous curves and bosom.

She twirled around for the cameras, flaunting her cute multicoloured bag and sunflower yellow blocked-strapless heels.

Peeps react to Adu Safowah's ballon-styled yellow dress and puffy features

Many people had much to say about Adu Safowah's dress, wig and bag. Some even pointed out that her new heavy feature could mean a baby was coming.

callmedjslim commented:

Thunder fire the makeup artist and the wig seller…..

armah3530 commented:

Hmmmm.... Na the bag nu.. Wig nu, dress nu.. Eeeeeeeiiiiiiii boiiiii.

iam_officialbae commented:

Adu is pregnant.

chairmans_wife commented:

Always insulting some hw3 wo nan ntini

mharme4 commented:

She looks pregnant.

dave_adugyamfi commented:

@globaladusafowah read the comments under this post for yourself and see joebiden o s3 wan wan I won’t talk much about your role model..social media is already doing JusticeI’m out.

Nana Ama McBrown cautions Adu Safowah over incessant attacks on celebrities

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Adu Safowah knelt before Nana Ama McBrown at an event.

McBrown responded by calmly helping her to her feet while advising her against creating enemies online. The Onua Showtime host counselled Adu Safowah to stop bashing celebs online and be fair in her analysis of trending issues.

Many reacted in awe as they applauded Mcbrown for sharing her wisdom while acknowledging Adu Safowah's humility for her senior.

