Wealthy Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, has shown he is a big baller as he dropped photos on a luxury boat cruise

Ibrahim Mahama had a good time in his Chris-Craft speed boat worth over a million cedis and wore an expensive Aston Martin shirt

The photos of Ibraham living his life soft pleased many Ghanaians as they praised him and admired his expensive lifestyle

The brother of former president John Dramani Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama, is a big baller and knows how to have a good time.

The businessman seems to be a big lover of speedboats as he has been spotted on multiple occasions going on boat rides.

Ibrahim Mahama has once again shown how wealthy he is after he dropped photos on a luxury boat ride. The rich engineer was on a Chris-Craft speed boat with a starting price of $118,000, over a million cedis. Ibrahim had on an expensive Aston Martin shirt while on the cruise.

The highly respected gentleman sped across the beautiful seas of Ada in his boat. Ibrahim's Chris-Craft speed boat was a thing of beauty. The interior's upholstery was a mixture of pretty white cushions and an elegant wood finish on the dashboard and the steering wheel.

It looked like Ibrahim Mahama was proud of the boat as he shared multiple photos of the eye-catching interior. The businessman's many Instagram followers were impressed by the photos and dropped words of admiration.

Ibrahim Mahama is widely regarded as one of the richest men in Ghana and is the founder of Engineers and Planners, one o the largest mining companies in Africa. He also owns Dzata cement Limited.

Folks Show Ibrahim Mahama Love

efo_yao_khelly said:

Happy Sunday great mentor ♥️♥️❤️

iamtygawan also wrote:

Godfather ❤️

thegroomingpresident

GOD BLESS YOU MY PAPA❤️❤️❤️

