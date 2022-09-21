Television personality Michy has released a video of her son Majesty at the beach and riding a horse

The child was captured on tape shirtless and playing a drum with his bare hands and joyfully screaming

Michy's post, in which she revealed one of her struggles as a single mother, has gained quite some reactions online

Ghanaian TV show host and singer, Michy, known in real life as Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, has released a video of her son Majesty at the beach, and peeps love it.

Majesty was captured shirtless and horse-riding while playing a drum with his bare hands. The child, who was clearly reveling at the beach, was filmed in the company of a young man.

Sharing the video of Majesty having one of the best times of his life, Michy said the hardest part of being a boy mum is taking care of his skin.

''The hardest part of being a boy mum is taking care of his skin‍♀️ Every day, 1 krusakrusa or cut or something else,'' her post read in part.

The video in which Majesty is seen having fun has gained reactions.

Watch the clip below:

Michy Pens Emotional Message with Photos to Celebrate Son Majesty's Birthday

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy, the baby mama of acclaimed dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has penned an emotional message to celebrate her son, Majesty, as the boy attained a new age on Monday, July 11.

Taking to Instagram to share cute photos of the child, Michy said her son has been her dependant, saying he has been her ride or die.

Mother's warm-hearted words ''It’s my king's birthday @hismajesty_majesty thank you for being there for me, my ride or die to thank you God for your grace over our lives,'' she wrote.

