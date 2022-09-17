Actress Kafui Danku has shared new images of her son Titan to celebrate the boy's third birthday

The proud mother of two had earlier splashed several pictures of her son on the day he turned three years old with a heartfelt message

Saturday's pictures show Titan and his big sister Baby Lorde posing with his colourful birthday cake, which gained reactions

Kafui Danku's son has marked attaining three years old, and the actress proudly splashed several photos of the child to celebrate the occasion on Instagram.

On Saturday, September 17, the Ghanaian movie A-lister posted a heartfelt message extolling her boy.

''Lord, our Lord, how excellent is your name in all the earth ,'' she shared with new images.

Photos of Kafui Danku's son and daughter. Credit: kafuidanku.

Source: Instagram

The actress has shared pictures of herself and her children having alone moments while creating beautiful memories on the gram.

The recent photos capture her son and his sister posing with Titan's colourful birthday cake.

Fans reacted to the new beautiful images of Titan and Baby Lorde. See the image below:

Kafui Danku flaunts her daughter and son

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Actress Kafui Danku's adorable daughter Baby Lorde and son Titan are growing so fast, as seen in the new breathtaking photos she released on her Instagram account.

In one of the shots sighted by YEN.com.gh, the movie A-lister strikes a pose with all two children.

Kafui Danku and Baby Lorde sported matching ensembles while Titan rocked a white outfit with a pink bow tie.

Source: YEN.com.gh