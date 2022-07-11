Singer Michy has marked Majesty's birthday with warm-hearted words as her son turns a new age

The singer praised her first and only son who clocked seven years on Monday, July 11, for being there for her

Fans of the mother-daughter duo have trooped to the comment section of her posts in droves to wish the boy well

Michy, the baby mama of acclaimed dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has penned an emotional message to celebrate her son, Majesty, as the boy attains a new age.

Taking to Instagram to share cute photos of the child, Michy said her son has been her dependant, saying he has been her ride or die.

Photos of Shatta Wale, Michy, and their son Majesty. Credit: michygh/@Society_watch (Twitter)

Source: Instagram

Mother's warm-hearted words

''It’s my king's birthday @hismajesty_majesty thank you for being there for me, my ride or die thank you God for your grace over our lives,'' she wrote.

In another post to celebrate Majesty, she said, 'we are taking your babes away @hismajesty_majesty take them all, you're the finest, coolest kid on the block''.

Fans of the mother-daughter duo have trooped to the comment section of her post in droves to wish the boy well.

Rapper Captainplanet4x4 said:

''Happy Birthday Big Man Majesty May you be highly favored.''

Baddest_blogger7608 commented:

''Like father like son.''

Naomi_efya_larbi commented:

''Have a blissful birthday son.''

Deemiracle_hair said:

''Happy birthday, Majesty; wishing you all the gud things in life. Have a blessed young king.''

Jay_antwi commented:

''Happy Bday sugar boy! Come collect his Tingz!''

Nanaakuapok said:

''Happy birthday to the King of all KINGS may the Lord visit you with all happiness and wisdom dear.''

Deportee1 commented:

''Happy earth-strong young champ. Grow wise like your mother.''

Deborah.serwaaakoto commented:

''Happy blessed birthday, little one.''

Source: YEN.com.gh