A video of the lavish mansion of Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has surfaced online, and many have been left in awe

A video shared on the Instagram page of Zionfelix takes viewers through the interior of the house of the award-winning actress

Many have been awestruck by the exquisite yet rich nature of Emelia Brobbey's mansion, which was shown in the video

Ghanaian actress, television presenter and musician Emelia Brobbey has flaunted parts of her house in a video as she displayed her outfit for the day.

Emelia Brobbey. Photo Source: @emeliabrobbey @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

In the video, she was spotted wearing a white short-sleeved shirt paired with a pair of yellow trousers.

Her hair was a frontal lace wig which was short and hung over her shoulders. Her makeup was soft glam, with her eyeshadow and glossy lips highlighting her face.

The video captured her living room. There was a huge television nailed to the wall. The couches in the living room were made of metallic-like materials, which brought an elegant touch to the overall outlook of the living room.

The architectural design on the ceiling of the living room area, as well as the dining area, together with the lights, sparked up the entire area.

As she walked out of the house, the video showed the lovely outdoor area of the house as the evergreen carpet grass showed that it has been properly nurtured.

The marble tiles on the floor, both indoors and outside the house, brought some simple yet radiant touch to the overall outlook of the house.

Watch the exclusive footage of Emelia Brobbey's mansion.

Many admire Emelia Brobbey's exquisite mansion

gloriaosarfo:

Queen Emy❤

ladebryan:

Congrats to her. I luv dis

e.l.n1no:

Jackie first, now Emi, The ladies are really doing well. Meanwhile, too some people are posting iPhone 14, thinking it’s a flex. This is the biggest flex ever

abena_mello:

Some are silently making it big, and others are disturbing us with their 2/4. Indeed empty barrels make the most noise.

michael_akwasi_agyare_balcazar:

This is what we call life n positive pressure *#LIKENYAME

agnesabradu20:

The ladies are making it may God bless everyone hustling

iddorukaya1:

This is beautiful. Congratulations to her

Source: YEN.com.gh