Okyeame Kwame has penned a beautiful message to his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau, as she celebrates her birthday

The wife, author, and mother of two, whose age is unknown, turned a year older on Saturday, 15 October 2022

Okyeame Kwame shared a lovey-dovey photo of himself and his wife as he wished her a happy birthday

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has proven he is a wordsmith after writing a sweet and lovely message to his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau, on her birthday.

The musician's significant other of over a decade turned a year older on Saturday, 15 October 2022, and he celebrated his wife in grand style.

Okyeame Kwame pens birthday message to wife Photo Source: @lovelockeddownbook, @okyeamekwame

Source: Instagram

Already known for flaunting their love life to the public, Okyeame Kwame took to his social media account to share a lovey-dovey photo, with the couple dressed in matching bathrobes.

The celebrity couple was all smiles as Okyeame Kwame sat on the bed, placing his hand above her behind. Mrs. Okyeame, on the other hand, was lying on the bed, resting her head on her husband.

Okyeame Kwame's message read;

My beautiful wife and bestest friend. You have shown me nothing but compassion and friendship. You have allowed me to be myself (silly) around you and I am almost always around you. Thank you my dear.

After sharing words of appreciation, the musician proceeded to write his wish for his darling wife.

Today marks an interesting milestone in your life. I wish you nothing but friendship and a promise to be a man for all of us.

The Ghanaian rapper, currently out of town, also expressed sadness at his location. He also revealed how he would have celebrated his birthday if he had been around.

It’s a shame I not in Ghana now but when I return my hands will surely grab that nyash. U do not want me to say happy birthday but I am saying it. Happy earth day my beautiful wife. I gotch you all day ,all life and even after this life. My only one.

Source: YEN.com.gh