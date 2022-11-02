Nana Aba Anamoah Celebrates 90th Birthday Of Alsyd Academy Founder With Touching Message
- Popular media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has paid tribute to the founder of Alsyd Academy, Mrs Alberta Quartey on her 90th birthday
- Nana Aba reminisced about phenomenal moments Mrs Quartey did for her students during her hay days and how it positively impacted them
- The emotional post has sparked reactions from many Netizens, especially those who attended Alsyd Academy
General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM, Nana Aba Anamoah has eulogised the founder of Alsyd Academy, Mrs Alberta Quartey, with a moving message.
Mrs Quartey marks her 90th birthday on Novermber 2, 2022, and to pay tribute to her former teacher and mentor, she wrote a lovely message to celebrate her.
In the message, she reminisced about the good old days. She hinted that Mrs Quartey was passionate about all her students and former ones such that she could drive all the way to their senior high school to check on their welfare and wellbeing.
A part of her message read,
Mrs Alberta Quartey made me an avid reader. She’s a well-bred disciplinarian who made sure every child enrolled at Alsyd Academy respected time and humanity.
dennissteroland
God continue to bless her and grant her good health and long life
sexyadisa4love
That's why God gave her long life.
kera.esther
Few times I had an engagement with her school, I became extremely time conscious.
pharexlyne
Happy 90th Mrs Alberta Quartey♥️
laadimara
Nana Ama Mcbrown in 15 years time
