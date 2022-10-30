Controversial Ghanaian celebrity, Afia Schwarzenegger, has criticised her fellow celebrities who campaigned for President Akufo-Addo

The condemnation results from the current economic crisis and hardship that is felt in the country by all Ghanaians

Several netizens reacted to the video she made on her Instagram page, with many praising her for her bravery and honesty

Afia Schwarzenegger, an actress and social media critic, has proposed that all Ghanaian celebrities who capitalised on social media clout to support Nana Addo should be publicly whipped. Afia Schwar claims to have witnessed the present economic difficulties and is thus extremely unhappy with herself for supporting Nana Addo during his campaign.

Afia Schwar condemns fellow celebs for campaigning for President Akufo-Addo. Photo credit: queenafiaschwarzenegger and Graphic Online

In a short video on her Instagram handle, Afia Schwar acknowledged that she and all the other celebrities yelling "4more4Nana" were conspirators, not the victims of Nana Addo's incompetence.

The disappointed celebrity spoke out forcefully against Nana Addo, accusing him of abandoning Ghanaians like her and all the other celebrities who risked their lives to ensure Nana Addo's victory for a second term.

Afia Schwar suggested that Ghanaians should teach herself and her colleagues a painful lesson by matching them up with the national theatre and giving them heavy lashes as a form of punishment for leading them astray in the latter part of the video, adding that her disappointment in Nana Addo is beyond redemption.

Watch the video below.

Some social media users reacted to the post she made. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

tinaasare13 said:

We shouldn't lose hope waiiii, God is our strength

ama.aurelia commented:

Sister Afia, I like how you behave these days . I love that. God bless you

ebendemeangel added:

Queen, thanks for always speaking the truth you are my mentor, and I love you

dufie.e opined:

It’s the way you are accepting your truth for me

menaakua86 added:

we love u wate Queen... in fact u are the realest asuwear!!!!

Okyenhene Condemns Akufo-Addo's Critics, Calls Them Witches And Villagers

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how the Okyenhene condemned President Akufo-Addo's critics. Defending Nana Akufo-Addo, Okyenehene Amoatia Ofori Panin referred to the President's detractors as witches, wizards, and villagers. According to Akyem Abuakwa's paramount chief, the current economic crisis is a worldwide phenomenon that is not unique to Ghana. He encourages Ghanaians to show their appreciation to Nana Akufo-Addo, whom he feels is successfully leading the country.

