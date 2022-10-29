The young man who was sacked from the TV3 mentor audition room by judge Abiana is set to release his first single

Drew, known in showbiz as Kofi Kerl featured Kwame Yogot on the much-anticipated song titled, Abiana

Many Ghanaians showed sympathy for young Drew when videos from the audition went viral on social media

Young Ghanaian musician, Drew who was treated unfairly by TV3 mentor judge and musician, Abiana is set to release his first single.

Drew professionally known in showbiz as Kofi Kerl has shared the flyer on social media but has yet to give out more details.

He features Kwame Yogot, a Ghanaian rapper known for his hitting, Biibi Bisi. The much-anticipated single was produced by Forqzy Beatz, one of the players in the music industry.

Kofi Kerl releases teaser of the first song titled Abiana featuring Kwame Yogot @kofi_kerl

Kofi Kerl has shared a teaser of the song on his Instagram and many Ghanaians have reacted to it.

Never forget your day one fans

dope one there i would have have love to see the other guys they rejected also put Same fire on dope banger

ke4l

I can't wait

Nice piece

This is dope ❤️

Bro really love ur vibes keep it up

The Assecan all the way

Earlier this month, a video posted by the organizers of TV3 mentor went viral and it become a trending topic for weeks on many entertainment review programs.

Nana Ama McBrown and her guests for the Saturday night show, United Showbiz discussed the incident in detail.

Ghanaian musician, S3fa who was one of the panelists on the show described Abiana's reaction as unprofessional and unladylike.

Entertainment pundit, Whitney Boakye-Mensah disclosed that even though some of these programs are scripted Abiana could have handled the situation differently since she has been a victim of such a situation.

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin shared her experience with one of Ghana's versatile audition judges, Mark Okraku-Mantey, and how it affected her badly.

Abiana takes over social media with her beautiful photos

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician and Greater Accra TV3 mentor audition judge, Abiana, a musician from Ghana, who is popular on social media due to her daring and stylish design choices.

The Ghanaian-winning performer is a risk-taker when it comes to dressing, and experimenting with a variety of trends.

As a supporting vocalist who began her musical career, Abiana is now selecting the next music talent to represent Greater Accra Region for the TV3 mentor 2022.

