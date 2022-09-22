Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has gotten the internet buzzing after she gifted two of her mentees with GH₵ 1000 to buy themselves lunch

In the video, as she gave the mentees the money, other employees of EIB Network got jealous and made several proposals to Nana Aba for her to also consider them

The video has sparked reactions on social media as some made calculations as well as give financial advice to the young mentees

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM, Nana Aba Anamoah, has gifted her mentees $100, which is approximately GH₵ 1000, to buy themselves some lunch.

Nana Aba Anamoah. Photo Source: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

The video was shared on @bra_hanan's page and reposted onto Nana Aba Anamoah's official Instagram page.

In the video, one of the mentees, Cindy, was holding the money while the video was being recorded. She confirmed that it was Nana Aba who gave her the money, and it was meant for her and Sena to spend on lunch.

Nana Aba noted that the young ladies were her new best friends and thus deserved the treat.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fellow co-workers saw the gesture and moved to Nana Aba to also extend that gesture to them. However, Nana Aba noted that since they never invite her for lunch and neither do they take her out for treats, they don't deserve it.

Other co-workers also tried convincing Nana Aba by telling her they would take her out the following day. However, she indicated that it was too late.

Captioning the post, which she reposted onto her page, she wrote,

they’re so cute ❤️

Video of Nana Aba Anamoah gifting mentees GH₵ 1000 for lunch sparks reactions

theblessingbliss:

We are comiiiiiiiiiiiinnnnnnnngggg

osei_adobea:

This Amazing Woman!

_richie_wills:

Nana Aba, $100 be 1000 cedis...oo...ei

maame.d.agyarkwa:

Ladies please stop by the most delicious “g)b3” joint and save the rest.

rebeccanyanyo:

Eiii Nana God Jehovah bless you wai

beingtoxicisntaflex:

Nana Aba $100 is now 1000gh plus o, in case you think it's still 500gh.could have been four people's lunch, including me

khvvkie_7:

See the way they’re smiling

kingfiifikofi:

I knew this woman from day one, she has done more than this before

Stonebwoy Gives Electrifying Acoustic Performance of 'Gidigba', Video Shows Dynamics In Voice

Ghanaian Afropop reggae-dancehall musician Stonebwoy has entertained music lovers with a captivating live band performance session of his hit song 'Gidigba'.

The audio was released on September 9, 2022, on various streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Boomplay, and Audiomack, among others.

Fans have thronged the video's comment section to hail Stonebwoy's vocals and his incredible performance during the Glitch Africa session.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh