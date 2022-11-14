Workers at Media General have applauded the newly crowned GJA Journalist of the year by giving her a guard of honour after winning award

Portia who was returning to the office after being named GJA journalist of the year was stunned as she saw her colleagues waiting outside to welcome her

Congratulatory messages have also thronged in from social media users who commended the GJA journalist of the year for her good journalistic practice

Respected broadcast journalist, Portia Solomon Gabor, has been celebrated by her colleagues at Media General after she was crowned the P.AV. Ansah Journalist of the year 2021 at the Ghana Journalists Award.

In a video that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook of TV3, her colleagues gave her a guard of honour as they welcomed her back to work just two days after winning the prestigious award.

In the short clip, Ms Gabor who wore a beautiful straight red dress was captured walking majestically from the main reception of the Media General premises towards her colleagues who had flanked both sides of the entrance in an anxious wait for her.

Her initial reaction upon seeing what her colleagues had done made it obvious that it was a pleasant surprise planned up by the management as a way to tell we really appreciate and thank her for making them proud.

The visibly shy but smiley journalist hugged her colleagues and waved her hands in a show of appreciation for what they did for her.

Some of the workers also took photographs with her.

At the time of writing the report, the beautiful video had gathered over 56,000 views and 500 comments.

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video congratulated Portia Gabor on her achievement and wished her more success in the future.

Steve Tandoh

So lovely, may the good Lord continue to put a smile on your faces as you celebrate each other's success

Prophet-Dr Solomon

This is beautiful and she deserves every bit of it. The joy is boundless but very difficult to achieve. Congratulations to my very own kid sist. Portia Solomon Gabor

MacDonald Kwame Amuzu Tay

Congratulations. God should shine your face with all His Grace and blessings and lift you above every thoughts of the devil .

Adanyosi Nicholas

Awwwwwww........this is awesome and inspiring15yrs in journalism no bi easy

You deserve it. Congrats Portia

Portia Gabor wins other awards

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Portia Gabor picked up 2 other awards including Best News Production for TV with her feature, Beggars, which aired on Media General's TV3.

She was also named the Health Journalist of the Year with her feature Health for Wealth.

At the ceremony, Portia Gabor acknowledged pacesetters of journalism in Ghana, especially the female journalists, as she received her awards. “You didn’t only set the pace for us but broke the glass ceiling,” she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh