Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has announced that he has lost his father in a sad Instagram post on his personal page

In the message, he hinted that his father passed away so soon and he never got the chance to bid him goodbye

Many Ghanaian celebrities and well-wishers have sent him sweet messages to comfort him

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has announced the passing of his dear father.

Funny Face and his deceased father. Photo Source: @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

Breaking the news to his fans and followers on his Instagram page, Funny face shared an adorable photo of himself and his dad twinning in all-white kaftans.

Captioning the post, he wrote,

I never got to say goodbye. This ur death has hit me hard .. You were gone before I knew it and only GOD knows why .. why did you leave SOO SOON ! You have left us broken DAD .. Till we meet again .. REST IN PEACE DADDY continue to watch over me and my sisters .. hmmm

Upon hearing the sad news, many of his celebrity friends and well-wishers have showered Funny Face with consolatory messages.

Many pour in lovely messages for Funny Face as he loses dad

iamamamcbrown said:

oh bro condolences #BRIMM

andydostygh remarked:

Oh menua……such a shame. God rest his gentle soul. Accept My condolences

beverly_afaglo stated:

My condolences bro

gurunkz noted:

Condolences to you and the family

krymimusic stated:

My deepest condolences bro

theodarko_ commented:

Oh so sorry bro, my condolences. God knows best. May He give you strength

i_am_dennis_tific said:

Sorry for your loss...May his soul rest in the bosom of the lord

kwabena9301 stated:

Aww bro, sorry My condolences to you and your family

Funny Face Makes Comeback To Comedy After 10, Shares Inspiring Story On Stage

YEN.com.gh previously reported that celebrated Ghanaian Comedian, Funny Face, got many laughing hysterically during a comedy show dubbed Too Cute To Be Mute, which was held at the National Theatre on September 30, 2022.

This was the first time in 10 years since he took the stage to thrill an audience with rib-cracking jokes.

While performing, Funny Face shared an inspiring story about challenging moments he had to go through, which led to his arrest and the moments when he was kept in a psychiatric facility.

