Funny Face Loses Father; Nana Ama McBrown, Andy Dosty & Many Others Condole With Him
- Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has announced that he has lost his father in a sad Instagram post on his personal page
- In the message, he hinted that his father passed away so soon and he never got the chance to bid him goodbye
- Many Ghanaian celebrities and well-wishers have sent him sweet messages to comfort him
Multiple award-winning Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has announced the passing of his dear father.
Breaking the news to his fans and followers on his Instagram page, Funny face shared an adorable photo of himself and his dad twinning in all-white kaftans.
Captioning the post, he wrote,
I never got to say goodbye. This ur death has hit me hard .. You were gone before I knew it and only GOD knows why .. why did you leave SOO SOON ! You have left us broken DAD .. Till we meet again .. REST IN PEACE DADDY continue to watch over me and my sisters .. hmmm
Black Stars: Mohammed Salisu Goes On Luxury Boat Cruise After World Cup; Ghanaian Ladies Fall In Love
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Upon hearing the sad news, many of his celebrity friends and well-wishers have showered Funny Face with consolatory messages.
Many pour in lovely messages for Funny Face as he loses dad
iamamamcbrown said:
oh bro condolences #BRIMM
andydostygh remarked:
Oh menua……such a shame. God rest his gentle soul. Accept My condolences
beverly_afaglo stated:
My condolences bro
gurunkz noted:
Condolences to you and the family
krymimusic stated:
My deepest condolences bro
theodarko_ commented:
Oh so sorry bro, my condolences. God knows best. May He give you strength
i_am_dennis_tific said:
Sorry for your loss...May his soul rest in the bosom of the lord
kwabena9301 stated:
Aww bro, sorry My condolences to you and your family
Dede Ayew: Ghanaian Man Angrily Slaps Mannequin Of Black Stars Captain For Missing Penalty In Funny Video
Funny Face Makes Comeback To Comedy After 10, Shares Inspiring Story On Stage
YEN.com.gh previously reported that celebrated Ghanaian Comedian, Funny Face, got many laughing hysterically during a comedy show dubbed Too Cute To Be Mute, which was held at the National Theatre on September 30, 2022.
This was the first time in 10 years since he took the stage to thrill an audience with rib-cracking jokes.
While performing, Funny Face shared an inspiring story about challenging moments he had to go through, which led to his arrest and the moments when he was kept in a psychiatric facility.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh