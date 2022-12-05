An unhappy Ghanaian fan who was disheartened by the Black Stars' two-nil loss to Uruguay took it out his frustration on a mannequin

The mannequin was that of Dede Ayew, the captain of the Black Stars, who missed the penalty against the Uruguayans

The video had many peeps laughing hysterically on social media, with some peeps saying Ghanaians were funny people

The Black Stars of Ghana lost painfully to Uruguay in their last match of the group stages at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghanaian Man Angrily Slaps Mannequin Of Dede Ayew Source: ebenezerdzorkah TikTok, Michael Oti Adjei on Twitter

Source: UGC

The promising team needed a draw to qualify for the next round of the competition but were defeated two-nil by the fearless Uruguayan team who faced the Black Stars with all guns blazing.

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, had the opportunity to put Ghana in front in the beginning stages of the game but unfortunately played the ball into the arms of Fernando Muslera.

Many have blamed Ghana's loss on the unlucky penalty miss. One fan who was displeased with the loss expressed his frustration in an interesting way that got folks laughing.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The man chanced on a Dede Ayew mannequin and heckled at it. Finally, he slapped the head of the mannequin in anger.

Dede Ayew Spark Conversation

Chichi❤️ said:

U can’t be sad in Ghana Dede,don’t come to Ghana just stay there

Princeharry Buchi commented:

Please that dude did a good job,Just that what will be will be..much love

appleuser248825 also said:

funny but sad too

@MeggaWan10 also wrote:

I watched it more than 50 times

Funnybby commented:

My people never disappoint kraa oo

user3183119038610 reacted:

anyone can lose a penalty.. this dude gave his all for the black stars.. he is always proud to wear jersey and rep Ghana... but what do I know..

Kwabena Yeboah: How Sports Journalist Cried on TV Before Ghana and Uruguay Match

In a related story, ace, Ghanaian sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah had an emotional moment before the 2022 Ghana and Uruguay match in Qatar.

The media personality was watching the highlights of how Ghana lost to Uruguay more than a decade ago in South Africa.

The sad footage, shared on Ghkwaku, raked in thousands of views with many reacting emotionally.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh