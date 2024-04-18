Sharaf Mahama, one the sons of former President John Mahama, has been spotted having a good time with a beautiful young lady

Both were seen genuinely enjoying each other's company in a video making rounds on social media

The video has triggered a flurry of reactions as many netizens were enthused to see the handsome young man in the company of the lady

One of the sons of former President John Dramani Mahama, Sharaf Mahama, has left many ladies heartbroken after a video of him hanging out with a pretty lady popped up.

The video making rounds online captured the handsome young man in the company of the lady at an event. Both were having a good time.

Sharaf Mahama, John Mahama's son, having a good time with pretty lady. Photo credit: NPP Projects

Source: Twitter

Sharaf Mahama wore a simple long-sleeved shirt over a pair of trousers and a lovely wristwatch on his wrist.

The lady, who was also clad in a beautiful long red dress, seemed to be enjoying the company of the former president's son, as she consistently beamed with smiles.

At a point, she allowed the gentleman to sip from her straw as they both enjoyed some refreshing drinks together.

Watch the video below:

Video sparks mixed reactions

The video has sparked controversy online. This is after a netizen tried to call out the son of the former president for hanging out with the lady. His statement attracted a massive backlash.

@Philip Tetteh wrote:

"There’s nothing wrong with."

@Nebasark wrote:

"Wie nso y3 Asem."

@realakwasi wrote:

"If your father is ascending to a position, does that mean you have to attend church and pray for him?"

@MoniPilar1 wrote:

"Ok, how does this affect the price of fuel and gas? Will it reduce inflation or make the cedis stronger? Instead of going to work you here confusing your village people."

Source: YEN.com.gh